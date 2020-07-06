Responses flood social media as Kanye West says he will run for US president
Hip-hop mogul Kanye West continues to be a hot topic on social media following his announcement that he will run for US president in November.
He shared the news on July 4, which marked Independence Day in the US, via a tweet which has garnered more than one million reactions as his fans and music industry colleagues weighed in.
West announced in 2015 during the MTV Video Music Awards that he would run for president in 2020.
Among his supporters are his wife, reality TV star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Some mocked him and others expressed concern that he could potentially contribute to Donald Trump returning for a second term by taking votes from Joe Biden, Trump's opponent.
The BBC reports that West does not appear to have registered with the Federal Election Commission for the November election. On the data base, there is a registered candidate named Kanye Deez Nutz West.
This is what people said about his candidacy:
#KanyeWest sure is on his own path now. What a roller-coaster.— Joe Hunt (@joexhunt) July 5, 2020
From calling Trump Superman (or his hat)—to running against Trump.
[Insert here—not a _joke_... I don’t think he’s well.]
Will he peel off some of the Evangelical vote? Siphon more votes from Trump or Biden? No. pic.twitter.com/ee33Y5Mfxu
#KanyeWest running for President and he's not even the worst candidate— Jordan Advisor (@JordanAdvisor) July 5, 2020
2020 is WILD
IM A YE FAN N ALL BUT DO NOT VOTE FOR @kanyewest THIS FALL. ITS NOT A JOKE, IT WONT GIVE YOU CLOUT, IT WILL BE HARMFUL TO US IN THE END. WAKE UP. SMFH.— nec👩🏾🌾 (@eflowerz__) July 5, 2020
#Kanyewest wants to be the President of America.— unbhakt -ups (@GulatiUpasna) July 5, 2020
LMAO.
Americans Comparing options 😂 😂 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/W9TsnnWTFC
#KanyeWest is running for ???— Brenda 😎🤩😉 (@princessamiira) July 5, 2020
I don’t remember applying for this “Realty Show”, how do I get out of my contract? 😱🤬😩😕
To all my American followers: DO NOT PUT KANYE WEST ON THE BALLOT OR VOTE FOR HIM. I love Kanye as well, but politically speaking, this is very dangerous.— Tati Gabrielle (@TatsBGats) July 5, 2020
I’d take Kanye West as president over Trump and Biden lol— DJ PICKLE JUICE (@DJPickleJ) July 5, 2020
