DJ Zinhle’s new balcony lounge will leave your jaw dropping

DJ Zinhle is not only one of the continent's best DJs but also one hell of a home decorator.

The star has never been shy to give fans a glimpse of her home, and this week put her balcony front and centre.

While many of us just stick a braai in the corner and label the job as done, Zinhle has been working hard to make her balcony into an incredible lounge.

It includes wicker couches, wooden tables and potted plants galore.

She posted the results on Instagram, impressing fans and making many wish the lockdown was over so they could visit.

Check it out: