DJ Zinhle to launch her own face masks - here’s what you need to know

After taking over the music and décor worlds, DJ Zinhle is set to join the face mask business.

Face masks are in high demand at the moment because of the Covid-19 pandemic and DJ Zinhle wants to enter the market with her own range for both adults and kids.

The “stereoscopic uv-proof mask” comes in a pack of two and features a “3D design, fashion style”.

It’s also advertised to “prevent pollens, dust and smog”.

Zinhle teased a black version of the mask with the wording, “This girl can”, on her Instagram Stories and said it would be launching soon.

She also announced a kids' version of the masks in yellow and black, with panda details.