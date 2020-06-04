'The River' producers thank Mzansi for support after crew member tests positive for Covid-19

After only returning to the set a few weeks ago, the cast and crew of The River have been forced to stop production after a crew member tested positive for Covid-19.

Fans of the popular telenovela flooded the producers' TL with well wishes and encouragement after they released a statement explaining that they had to stop production for everyone's safety.

“After we received the news of the colleague testing positive, we immediately asked the cast and crew that came into contact with the member to go into self-isolation. They will soon avail themselves to health authorities for testing, in line with government directives,” read the statement.

On Twitter, the executive producer Phathu Makwarela thanked fans and industry mates for the messages of support for his team.