Nandi Madida gets dragged for 'age success' comments

By Masego Seemela - 30 May 2020 - 10:03
Nandi Madida was dragged for suggesting that people should have it all together by their 30s.
Image: Via Instagram

Nandi Madida's attempt to motivate young people backfired and she ended up being at the centre of criticism for her “age limit success” comments. 

The media personality triggered a Twitter debate when she shared motivational tweets about how people should have their lives sorted by the age of 30.  

Nandi first started her motivational tweets by explaining how she often speaks and drops words of wisdom to young people who work at her company. 

The media personality explained that she'd caution them to realise that their 20s was the most critical stage of their lives and they should not squander opportunities. 

In a tweet that has since been widely criticised, Nandi urged the younger generation to take life seriously so that they did not have regrets later in their lives. 

“I always say this to young people who work in my company. The ages 18-25 yrs are so critical. If you waste that time being a rebel wasting ur parents money, being cool, hanging around wrong circles etc. You waste so much time and before you know it you're 30 with nothing to show for your life.” 

The songstress explained that being a woman in her early 30s, most of the successful people she knew attained their success because they were focused.

“I say this as a 32-year-old woman ... all the people I know who are successful were all very focused when they were young, still had fun but were humble enough to listen to those who had lived life a little longer. Listening to my parents' good advice saved me from so much.”

She also urged young people to minimise their regrets and do the right thing by taking charge of their lives.

The media personality said being “cool” didn't pay the bills but focus and hard work did.  

“If you’re 18-25 years ... please don’t waste your precious life being too cool to work hard, coolness doesn’t pay bills, doesn’t help you achieve your dreams and it certainly won’t make you a legend. Be humble and stay focused.”

Nandi ended her series of tweets with words of encouragement that those who were in their 30s still had a chance to get things back in their favour by simply taking responsibility for their mistakes.  

“Most importantly ... it’s NEVER too late to change your narrative. Atonement is key ... take responsibility, own your mistakes and begin to soar. Good luck! I’m excited about our youth!”

Though it seemed as if Nandi was coming from a good place, many tweeps felt she was “unrealistic” with her comments and was coming from a place of “privilege” with her comments. Others felt she was being misunderstood. 

Here are some of the reactions: 

