Ayanda Borotho and her daughter discuss patriarchy, women disempowerment

In a bid to raise a self-confident girl child, actress Ayanda Borotho sat down with her daughter, Ayaphiwa Ngubane, and spoke about a patriarchy-driven world and women who disempower other women to empower themselves.

During her talk, which she calls Conversations With Our Daughters, Ayanda and Ayaphiwa touched on beauty standards and the notion that patriarchy thrives on the oppression of women.

"Patriarchy has actually divided women and thrives on our ignorance, identity and power as women. That's the biggest thing patriarchy has been able to do, which is to write a narrative for women. As a result, it excluded women from writing their own narrative that will allow them to own their own power."

Ayanda also touched on the effects of patriarchy that have led women to have an underlying division when it comes to their views of beauty.

"There's this division with women about beauty standards. Let's not impose them on ourselves.

"I've had conversations with other dark-skinned women who say, 'It's our time now because the light-skinned girls have been getting it', and they bring down the light-skinned girls.'"