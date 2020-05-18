Leanne Manas is back on the fitness wagon after lockdown hiatus

At the start of lockdown all kinds of ideas floated around about how to maintain your fitness during this period. But, as the weeks wore on and there was a blurry picture of when we'd be normal again, exercise ambitions dropped.

Just ask TV presenter Leanne Manas.

She opened up about thinking of sticking to an exercise and healthy eating routine during the first few weeks of lockdown, but it quickly came tumbling down.

"I tried to maintain some form of good habit during the lockdown, but over the last few weeks that has all fallen to pieces. With it came that sinking feeling and lack of motivation and basically kicking the stone down the road while piling on the kilos, and telling myself 'don’t worry we’ll sort this out after lockdown'."

In a post on Facebook she said people around her noticed the change and pushed her out of her rut.

"I feel amazing and wanted to share this with you in case you find yourself in the same position. Don’t put off what you can control. I know I can’t run at all during the week because I’m on air between 6am and 9am, but that’s no excuse for me to completely let go. Discipline and a forward-looking vision - knowing that what we do to ourselves now will stay with us and life will eventually resume."

