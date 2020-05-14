Mo Molemi on the Covid-19 frontline: This moment vindicates my decision to become a farmer

Rapper-turned-farmer Motlapele “Mo Molemi” Morule turned his back on the mic at the peak of his music career to follow his dream of becoming a farmer.

Now, as the country finds itself in the grips of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, the star is on the frontline - and he feels his decision to leave the spotlight is finally justified.

“This very moment vindicates my decision to become a farmer. When I left rap music to dedicate myself to farming, there were many questions. I always knew that a hip-hop career is short, but this will carry me for life,” he told SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE.

“At this moment, my peers are at home wondering where they will get their next gig and making Instagram videos; I am working and transforming my brand. After Covid-19, Mo Molemi will no longer be a rapper but a serious businessman.”