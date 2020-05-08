Pic of The Day

Mzansi gets first look at Linda Mtoba’s baby Bean & she's so cute

By CHRIZELDA KEKANA - 08 May 2020 - 09:43
Linda Mtoba, aka Mrs Husband, shared the first snap of her daughter.
Image: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

Months after actress Linda Mtoba gave birth to her daughter, known only as Baby Bean to the public, she's finally introduced her to Mzansi.

The actress shared a picture along with the great news that she and baby Bean had been selected as Huggies' brand ambassadors.

Linda had initially asked her fans to wait a while before she introduced Bean to them and, after she shared the picture, she admitted that it was a daunting decision.

I'm so overwhelmed wow. Ngiyabonga, this was so daunting for us. Thank you for your love,” she said after Bean landed on the trends list.

Bean is super adorable, here's the beautiful snap below:

There was nothing but “ooohs”, “ahhhhs” and “ncaaaaaw” on the TL as people melted over finally meeting baby Bean!

Check out some of the reactions.

