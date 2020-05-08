Mzansi gets first look at Linda Mtoba’s baby Bean & she's so cute
Months after actress Linda Mtoba gave birth to her daughter, known only as Baby Bean to the public, she's finally introduced her to Mzansi.
The actress shared a picture along with the great news that she and baby Bean had been selected as Huggies' brand ambassadors.
Linda had initially asked her fans to wait a while before she introduced Bean to them and, after she shared the picture, she admitted that it was a daunting decision.
“I'm so overwhelmed wow. Ngiyabonga, this was so daunting for us. Thank you for your love,” she said after Bean landed on the trends list.
Bean is super adorable, here's the beautiful snap below:
Everyone meet Bean 💕— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) May 7, 2020
We are so thrilled to be a part of @Huggies_SA family 🐾 pic.twitter.com/hmh8coWrzd
Thank you for sharing your journey with us, as a new mom I’ve learnt so much. Can’t wait to create more memories with Bean 💕 https://t.co/v1BzHlPPus— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) May 7, 2020
There was nothing but “ooohs”, “ahhhhs” and “ncaaaaaw” on the TL as people melted over finally meeting baby Bean!
Check out some of the reactions.
Adorable baby Bean😍🥺🥺 @Linda_Mtoba Finally been waiting 😊🤗 pic.twitter.com/2AU1AiQycQ— khethi___✨🦄 (@iamkhethy) May 7, 2020
It's okay Bean is a model😩❤️😂😍 pic.twitter.com/KkglNo82Rr— 🎂🍾12 May🎉🎈🎊 (@miranda_sandile) May 7, 2020
Congratulations🎉Bean is gorgeous😍 pic.twitter.com/v2gLve64WQ— Sli Makhathini 💕 (@sliemak) May 7, 2020