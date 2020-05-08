Mzansi gets first look at Linda Mtoba’s baby Bean & she's so cute

Months after actress Linda Mtoba gave birth to her daughter, known only as Baby Bean to the public, she's finally introduced her to Mzansi.

The actress shared a picture along with the great news that she and baby Bean had been selected as Huggies' brand ambassadors.

Linda had initially asked her fans to wait a while before she introduced Bean to them and, after she shared the picture, she admitted that it was a daunting decision.

“I'm so overwhelmed wow. Ngiyabonga, this was so daunting for us. Thank you for your love,” she said after Bean landed on the trends list.

Bean is super adorable, here's the beautiful snap below: