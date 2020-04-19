Candice Modiselle wants y'all to stop looking at social media to validate your relationship

We live in a world where everything, including our self-esteem, is often crowd-sourced, something actress Candice Modiselle has warned against.

The star is normally ace when it comes to dropping those gems of wisdom and was in preach mode this week when she warned about people looking to social media to validate their relationships.

She told her followers that relationships come in all shapes and sizes and shouldn't be made to fit a mould that society demanded.

“I don’t know who needs to read this but there’s no 'one size fits all' approach to love and relationships.”

She said that once you get rid of unrealistic expectations, you can find what works best for you.

“Once you understand that, you’ll stop looking to social media for validation on how to go about it and just find what works for you.”