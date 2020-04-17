Nasty C opens up about 'disappointing' DJ Speedsta twar: It's jealousy

While Nasty C continues to dominate Mzansi and the world with his hits, the rapper believes that not everyone will be celebrating his success.

Earlier this week, DJ Speedsta and Nasty C got into a heated exchange of words on Twitter after Nasty called Speedsta out for allegedly “lying” about ownership of the song Bamm Bamm.

In an interview with SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE, Nasty C shared his disappointment over how the whole thing went down. The rapper said he believed Speedsta's Twitter rant stemmed from “jealousy” over his success.

Nasty added that even though he was expecting such behaviour from other people in the industry, he couldn't have foreseen that Speedsta would lead the charge.