Cassper finally drops 'Amademoni' and fans are ready to crown him king!
After hyping up fans all week, Cassper Nyovest finally dropped his latest single Amademoni and he's pretty certain it's exactly what SA hip hop needs to “get up”.
The rapper couldn't hide his excitement on the TL as Tsibipians showered him with praise for the single which features Tweezy.
Facts. We still gone serve heat doe!!!! The music will always win!!!!! #Amademoni https://t.co/TMVscynaoy— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 3, 2020
Talking to Mo Flava on Metro FM, the rapper explained why he wasn't afraid to switch it up when it comes to making music.
“I come from the school of HHP and HHP was always criticised for being so versatile ... He did motswako, which is essentially a mixture of any and everything. I mean, his name Hip Hop Pantsula, you know, kind of explained it. He was a rapper but he related a lot to kwaito.”
The rapper also hinted that he's working on a FIFA app, to grow his #CassperStayAtHomeMatches concept. He made it clear that he's strategic about everything he posts on Twitter and it's almost always about securing a bag.
“In the long run, it is actually a business. I'm actually working on an app that's gonna be all about gaming,” he said.
Meanwhile Tsibipians are on a strict “No Cassper slander” diet and they aren't even fronting about it!
As far as they are concerned, Cassper is king. Check out the reactions below.
“Never postpone, ‘cause I never blunder,— FREE NATIONAL 🌍🌏 (@Free__National) April 3, 2020
Stadiums full, raining or thunder” #Amadimoni pic.twitter.com/kzcgNHIAUV
#Amademoni Awuvulele I volume lapho 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QYfC5vQE42— intombi yomZulu👸 (@Sonto_kerk1) April 2, 2020
Tsibipians got cassper's back....😂😂😂😂hating on him it's a waste of time.....trash talking the song ,won't stop it from trending.... #Amademoni #Amadimoni pic.twitter.com/QWgQwGgrKV— Paramount King Of Bakwena. 🐊 (@Mr_Majozi) April 3, 2020
" I mean awbheke nje ,awbheke "💃💃💃 #Amadimoni pic.twitter.com/WAdsk8Ogan— SneMangena (@Sine65242474) April 3, 2020
#Amadimoni this song claps!!!😭😭😭@casspernyovest @TweezyZA pic.twitter.com/TU7OVrVdnc— Telex_sa (@TelexChimmy) April 3, 2020
#Amadimoni by @casspernyovest 😭🔥🔥🔥the nigga wants us to break lockdown rules by fire!, by force! pic.twitter.com/Eys7u9SKZC— DALUXOLO MABASO (@DALUXOLOMABASO2) April 3, 2020
#Amadimoni— 🎞🔥TuLadies🖤AFRIKA🎬 (@TsholediK) April 3, 2020
Pina Ye etlo kgaola Lockdown pic.twitter.com/ALAc6oe54c
