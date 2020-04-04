Pic of The Day

Cassper finally drops 'Amademoni' and fans are ready to crown him king!

By Chrizelda Kekana - 04 April 2020 - 09:36
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has a new single out called Amademoni.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest via Mini photography

After hyping up fans all week, Cassper Nyovest finally dropped his latest single Amademoni and he's pretty certain it's exactly what SA hip hop needs to “get up”. 

The rapper couldn't hide his excitement on the TL as Tsibipians showered him with praise for the single which features Tweezy. 

Talking to Mo Flava on Metro FM, the rapper explained why he wasn't afraid to switch it up when it comes to making music.

“I come from the school of HHP and HHP was always criticised for being so versatile ... He did motswako, which is essentially a mixture of any and everything. I mean, his name Hip Hop Pantsula, you know, kind of explained it. He was a rapper but he related a lot to kwaito.”

The rapper also hinted that he's working on a FIFA app, to grow his #CassperStayAtHomeMatches concept. He made it clear that he's strategic about everything he posts on Twitter and it's almost always about securing a bag.

“In the long run, it is actually a business. I'm actually working on an app that's gonna be all about gaming,” he said.

Meanwhile Tsibipians are on a strict “No Cassper slander” diet and they aren't even fronting about it!

As far as they are concerned, Cassper is king. Check out the reactions below.

