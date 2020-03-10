Pic of The Day

Prince Kaybee slams promoters for not being 'passionate' about sound quality

By Chrizelda Kekana - 10 March 2020 - 09:32
Prince Kaybee struggled with poor sound at a recent gig but still managed to deliver.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

A recent experience has led musician Prince Kaybee to put promoters on blast for not always ensuring that there's good sound at festivals for DJs.

The Gugulethu hitmaker took to Twitter to say he was unimpressed with the sound at his recent show at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts in Cape Town.

"We need more promoters that are passionate about sound, both on stage and the PA at festivals for DJs. I don’t wanna lie - I did not fully enjoy my performance at Kirstenbosch yesterday."

The picnic-style concert had Kaybee and Sho Madjozi as the main acts.

Kaybee said even though he wasn't really happy with the way things were sounding at the festival, he wasn't willing to disappoint his fans.

"But for the sake of the thousands of people that came, the boy had to come out a boss," he tweeted.

Judging from the tweets that followed, his fans appreciated the fact that he still delivered an amazing performance.

Watch a clip of the performance below.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE reached out to the concert organisers, but they had not responded at the time of publishing this article. The article will be updated once comment is received. 

