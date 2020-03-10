Prince Kaybee slams promoters for not being 'passionate' about sound quality

A recent experience has led musician Prince Kaybee to put promoters on blast for not always ensuring that there's good sound at festivals for DJs.

The Gugulethu hitmaker took to Twitter to say he was unimpressed with the sound at his recent show at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts in Cape Town.

"We need more promoters that are passionate about sound, both on stage and the PA at festivals for DJs. I don’t wanna lie - I did not fully enjoy my performance at Kirstenbosch yesterday."

The picnic-style concert had Kaybee and Sho Madjozi as the main acts.