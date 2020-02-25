Sarah Langa vents her anger at men: Stop using money to abuse women!
Model and influencer Sarah Langa has lashed out against abusive men and women who stay in abusive relationships because their abuser "pays the bills".
She took to her Twitter to express her frustration at men who use their status, power and money to support their trashy behaviour.
"Men, stop using money and access to opportunity as a tool to emotionally, sexually and physically abuse women. This place is already hell for us because we have to watch men get the things because they are men. If you wanna take responsibility for a woman, do it with no expectations."
Sarah has had to shut down assumptions that her life was sponsored by her husband in the past by listing her qualifications and all the huge brand endorsements she has.
She went on to reprimand men who felt it was OK to disrespect their women because they held the purse strings.
"Paying the bills doesn’t excuse you from treating a lady with respect. Don’t think you’re more of a man when all you do is take care of financial responsibilities, but back home you’re physically, emotionally or sexually abusive.
"Also, ladies, don’t accept messy behaviour."
She also took a moment to advise women about the long-term effects of letting a man abuse them in the name of money.
"I hope while y’all ladies are fixated on this 'pay the bill' topic you don’t forget the most important thing is to protect your space. There are some bills that will stick with you for the rest of your life and no man will ever be able to pay them. It’s not worth it!"
Read the rest of the fiery thread below.
Paying the bills doesn’t excuse you from treating a lady with respect. Don’t think you’re more of a man when all you do is take care of financial responsibilities but back home you’re physically, emotionally or sexually abusive.— Sarah Langa Mackay (@sarahlanga) February 23, 2020
Also ladies, don’t accept messy behaviour for ?
I bet you if women had 90% of the resources, network, money and opportunity that men have we wouldn’t have to accept so much of the clown behavior men subject us to and men could make an effort to be better and do better.— Sarah Langa Mackay (@sarahlanga) February 23, 2020
So tired of seeing so many beautiful women be abused!
I hope while y’all ladies are fixated on this “pay the bill” topic you don’t forget the most important thing is to protect your space.— Sarah Langa Mackay (@sarahlanga) February 23, 2020
There’s some bills that will stick with you for the rest of your life and no man will ever be able to pay them. It’s not worth it!
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.