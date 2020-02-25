Sarah Langa vents her anger at men: Stop using money to abuse women!

Model and influencer Sarah Langa has lashed out against abusive men and women who stay in abusive relationships because their abuser "pays the bills".

She took to her Twitter to express her frustration at men who use their status, power and money to support their trashy behaviour.

"Men, stop using money and access to opportunity as a tool to emotionally, sexually and physically abuse women. This place is already hell for us because we have to watch men get the things because they are men. If you wanna take responsibility for a woman, do it with no expectations."

Sarah has had to shut down assumptions that her life was sponsored by her husband in the past by listing her qualifications and all the huge brand endorsements she has.