WATCH | Jo-Anne Reyneke's mom shuts down 'black tax' critics

Jo-Anne Reyneke recently got real about how she spends money and how she's been criticised in the past for “not taking care of her family” because people wanted to impose black tax on her.

The actress told Dr Sindi Van Zyl on Kaya FM that people would ask her mother why their house was still not fenced and why there were no improvements. The assumption was that Jo-Anne was the one who had to do this.

“Someone made a comment about how little I must care about my family or my mom (because they don't impose black tax on me)," she explained.

The actress, who recently bagged a role on BET's new show Black Tax, admitted that she hadn't necessarily experienced black tax at the hands of her mother, but that people outside her family had criticised her.