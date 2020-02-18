Sho Madjozi bags ANOTHER international award nomination

Just when you thought she was done, our girl Sho Madjozi keeps proving over and over again that she's a force to be reckoned with.

Picking up from a successful 2019, it looks as if Sho is well on her way to another great year. She bagged a nomination for a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award this week.

The Tsonga rapper is in the running to win an award in the category for Favourite African Star.

Sho is not the only SA artist who's nominated in the awards. Singer Shekhinah is also in the category, while comedian Prev Reddy and TikTok sensation Chane Grobler have been nominated for the African Social Media Star award.

The ceremony will be hosted by Grammy Award-winning rapper Chance the Rapper at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on March 22.