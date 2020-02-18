Pic of The Day

Sho Madjozi bags ANOTHER international award nomination

By Masego Seemela - 18 February 2020
Sho Madjozi has been nominated for a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award.
Image: Instagram/Sho Madjozi

Just when you thought she was done, our girl Sho Madjozi keeps proving over and over again that she's a force to be reckoned with.

Picking up from a successful 2019, it looks as if Sho is well on her way to another great year. She bagged a nomination for a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award this week.

The Tsonga rapper is in the running to win an award in the category for Favourite African Star.

Sho is not the only SA artist who's nominated in the awards. Singer Shekhinah is also in the category, while comedian Prev Reddy and TikTok sensation Chane Grobler have been nominated for the African Social Media Star award.

The ceremony will be hosted by Grammy Award-winning rapper Chance the Rapper at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on March 22.

Last year, Sho won a Best International Act BET award and it looks as if she's not about to stop collecting international prizes.

Since the success of her hit song, John Cena, Sho has got more international recognition and earlier this month shared the stage with DJ Diplo at Super Bowl party BUDX in Miami, Florida.

Sho also recently made a guest appearance at the NBA All-Star game in Chicago.

It looks as if our girl has really solidified her name in the States.

