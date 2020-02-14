Sbahle on Itu break-up: I couldn't fully remember why I fell in love with him

Sbahle Mpisane has spilt the tea on her split from Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, revealing how she decided to let him go and “date someone else in peace”.

The pair were once the hottest celeb couple in Mzansi, dominating headlines and heating up social media.

But things changed shortly after a car crash in 2018 left Sbahle in ICU fighting for her life.

While she later recovered enough to go home and pick up the pieces of her life, she told viewers on her family's reality show this week that her life changed after the accident, and so did her relationship.

She said Khune was there for her after the accident, but she needed someone who could be constantly at her side and decided it was best to let him go.

“He stays in Joburg, I stay in Durban. I need someone to give me a hug and kiss me ... I felt like, with everything that was going to lead to us breaking up, I needed more of him, but he was not available to be there for me. So it was the best time for me to say bye.”