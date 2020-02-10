'Black love is beautiful and should be celebrated,' says The Soil's Ntsika

The Soil's Ntsika thinks it's about time that black love got the shoutout it deserves for the benefit of young black kids, and he has made it his personal mission to use his love life and music as an example and celebration of black love.

Ntsika told TshisaLIVE that the days of young black people needing to search far and wide for black couples that model real love are long gone. The Ding Dong singer believes all platforms should exalt black love.

“It's not a good exercise to try to portray black love using the Western format. We shouldn't be trying to mimic that. We need to celebrate black love in a context that our people will understand. We have a lot of black people who have loved each other in front of us, who have shared their journey and prove again and again that it is possible for black people to stay committed to being better people for each other consistently.

“We need the young people to see that it is possible, that black love is beautiful and worthy of celebration. So that they are inspired to aspire to that in their lives.”