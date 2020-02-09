WATCH | Khanyi Mbau's steamy new music video with Tebogo will leave you sweating

Khanyi Mbau has reminded fans why she remains a queen with her latest music video.

The sexy video, for her single Ubusuku Bonke, dropped recently and has already amassed nearly 80,000 views.

It begins with Khanyi sitting on a bed seductively, before moving to scenes where her boyfriend Tebogo Lerolo is kissing her neck in a sports car.

Khanyi later dances for her bae in the bedroom - and even pulls off a scorpion kick!

Fans are sweating over the video and have been flooding social media with reactions to the sauce being served.

Cava the video: