WATCH | Khanyi Mbau's steamy new music video with Tebogo will leave you sweating

By Kyle Zeeman - 09 February 2020 - 09:38
Khanyi Mbau and her bae Tebogo turn up the heat in her new music video.
Image: Khanyi Mbau/ Vevo

Khanyi Mbau has reminded fans why she remains a queen with her latest music video.

The sexy video, for her single Ubusuku Bonke, dropped recently and has already amassed nearly 80,000 views.

It begins with Khanyi sitting on a bed seductively, before moving to scenes where her boyfriend Tebogo Lerolo is kissing her neck in a sports car.

Khanyi later dances for her bae in the bedroom - and even pulls off a scorpion kick!

Fans are sweating over the video and have been flooding social media with reactions to the sauce being served.

Cava the video:

