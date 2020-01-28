Pic of The Day

Zikhona Sodlaka responds to claims she's not representing women with natural hair

By Masego Seemela - 28 January 2020 - 10:45
Actress Zikhona Sodlaka isn't about to let hair define her.
Image: Zikhona Sodlaka/ Instagram

Zikhona Sodlaka wears many hairstyles, in different roles, but that didn't stop Ntsiki Mazwai for shading the actress for wearing a weave.

Over the weekend, Ntsiki shared a screenshot of a Instagram post showing Zikhona wearing a weave, and expressed how disappointed she was about the actress wearing "foreign hair".

“Eish my favourite actress is about to lose a fan. It’s a no for me. Our greatest can’t be imitating foreign hair,” she wrote.

After she found herself on the trends list, Zikhona felt she needed to set the record straight.

As an actress who tells many women's stories, Zikhona clapped back at the poet's shade, saying she often switches up her looks to match the characters she plays.

“I’m also an actress. I play long hair, short hair. Afro, dreads. My job is to tell stories of women in all kinds of ways. I myself am bald but what pays my bills demands I change to suit the person. I’m playing that’s why it says #TheChameleon,” Zikhona wrote.

Zikhona soon found support, with many of her stans saying their fav didn't need to explain herself to Ntsiki.

Here are some of the reactions:

