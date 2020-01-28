Zikhona Sodlaka responds to claims she's not representing women with natural hair

Zikhona Sodlaka wears many hairstyles, in different roles, but that didn't stop Ntsiki Mazwai for shading the actress for wearing a weave.

Over the weekend, Ntsiki shared a screenshot of a Instagram post showing Zikhona wearing a weave, and expressed how disappointed she was about the actress wearing "foreign hair".

“Eish my favourite actress is about to lose a fan. It’s a no for me. Our greatest can’t be imitating foreign hair,” she wrote.