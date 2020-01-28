Zikhona Sodlaka responds to claims she's not representing women with natural hair
Zikhona Sodlaka wears many hairstyles, in different roles, but that didn't stop Ntsiki Mazwai for shading the actress for wearing a weave.
Over the weekend, Ntsiki shared a screenshot of a Instagram post showing Zikhona wearing a weave, and expressed how disappointed she was about the actress wearing "foreign hair".
“Eish my favourite actress is about to lose a fan. It’s a no for me. Our greatest can’t be imitating foreign hair,” she wrote.
Eish my favorite actress is about to lose a fan ??????it's a No for me. Our greatest can't be imitating foreign hair ????? pic.twitter.com/t6B6v4Reji— MissMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) January 25, 2020
After she found herself on the trends list, Zikhona felt she needed to set the record straight.
As an actress who tells many women's stories, Zikhona clapped back at the poet's shade, saying she often switches up her looks to match the characters she plays.
“I’m also an actress. I play long hair, short hair. Afro, dreads. My job is to tell stories of women in all kinds of ways. I myself am bald but what pays my bills demands I change to suit the person. I’m playing that’s why it says #TheChameleon,” Zikhona wrote.
I'm also an actress. I play long hair, short hair. Afro. Dreads. My job is to tell stories of women who all kinds of ways. I myself am Bald but what pays my Bill's demands I change to suit the person I'm playing ? that's why it says #thechameleon ? https://t.co/XsG2JNO4LQ— Zikhona Sodlaka (@zikhonasodlaka) January 25, 2020
Zikhona soon found support, with many of her stans saying their fav didn't need to explain herself to Ntsiki.
Here are some of the reactions:
Imagine having to explain this concept to an adult. Imagine! Also imagine worrying about losing a fan, who's admiration for you isn't about the art you put out, but about what you do to YOUR hair.— Aki.M (@akiMokoena7) January 25, 2020
And even if you wanted to wear a weave for yourself that would be perfectly valid. You don’t owe anyone an explanation— Miranda Priestly’s Hair (@naledimashishi) January 25, 2020
You don’t need to explain yourself to her sis. She never thinks her criticisms through. She literally said “her favorite actress” like she doesn’t know you change characters ?— #MsBrownStyling (@LufunoLove) January 25, 2020
What a matured respnse, no emotions displayed, just free education and inoba yilento ndikuthanda kangaka. SIngabantu kakade soze sifane and no one is compelled to live according to the standards of someone else.— Sbu (@SbuleloCetywayo) January 25, 2020
She's in the industry yet she has lil knowledge about the craft. That's why her music career ain't growing. Hollywood they gain and loose weight, look sick and be bald if it means securing the bad. You look amazing Zee??? your hair doesn't define you.— King?B (@Bongsndima) January 25, 2020
You dont need to explain yourself. Do you , If shes a fan she wouldnt be bothered on how you do your hair the most important thing should be the work that you do as an actress. What u wear how u wear it , is none of her BUSINESS!.is she kidding??— dineo nesta ?? (@dineonesta) January 25, 2020
So did you have to waste your energy explaining yourself to this crazy woman? Live her to breath through the wound. Even if you loose her as a fan don’t worry it won’t affect your pay— Baba vaT (@pankanayi) January 25, 2020
