Emtee: They will school you about everything but financial literacy
Rapper Emtee feels that schools need to focus more on teaching children about financial literacy and wellbeing.
The rapper - who's had a rough couple of years after crashing two of his cars and ended up being homeless - believes schools should place a stronger focus on teaching children how to spend money wisely.
“They will school you about everything; just not about financial literacy and wellbeing,” he tweeted.
Last year the Roll Up hitmaker took his music career into his own hands and went independent.
In August he made a guest appearance on Metro FM, stating that he was now independent and had signed himself.
The rapper said it was a change in direction as he preferred to have people around him.
During a previous interview with TshisaLIVE, Emtee said: “Being independent isn’t for someone like me. I need people around me. I need to know where I'm going and what I am doing. I am just good at making music. That is what I focus on. I let other people do the rest.”
However, he has since made a U-turn and is trying to rebuild his career on his own.
