Emtee: They will school you about everything but financial literacy

Last year the Roll Up hitmaker took his music career into his own hands and went independent.

In August he made a guest appearance on Metro FM, stating that he was now independent and had signed himself.

The rapper said it was a change in direction as he preferred to have people around him.

During a previous interview with TshisaLIVE, Emtee said: “Being independent isn’t for someone like me. I need people around me. I need to know where I'm going and what I am doing. I am just good at making music. That is what I focus on. I let other people do the rest.”

However, he has since made a U-turn and is trying to rebuild his career on his own.