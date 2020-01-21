Linda Mtoba: Moms shouldn't be ashamed of breastfeeding in public

Actress and new mom Linda Mtoba is not here for those who have an issue with her breastfeeding in public, telling her followers that moms should not be ashamed.

Linda gave birth late last year and has been breastfeeding her daughter since.

But even in 2020 people still shoot awkward and uncomfortable glances at moms who publicly breastfeed.

Linda has never been scared to speak out against haters and took to social media recently to share a picture of her breastfeeding at a restaurant. In the caption she said: “I really don’t give much thought to feeding my daughter in public, she needs to eat, so I feed her.

“I thought maybe I’d be anxious about it, but speaking to other mommies truly gave me the confidence I needed to do it,” she said.

“Mommies, it’s OK to breastfeed our babies in public and not feel any shame for it.”