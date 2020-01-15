Pic of The Day

Zodwa Wabantu is looking out for the 'no distinction' matriculants

By CHRIZELDA KEKANA - 15 January 2020 - 10:44
Zodwa Wabantu has undergone a few non-surgical procedures and has formed a relationship that will now benefit matriculants.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa Wabantu has explained that her desire to want to help the "no distinction" matriculants, as opposed to the high achievers who  everyone focuses on, comes from the lessons her personal failures taught her.

The reality TV star recently made headlines when she announced that with the help of the doctor responsible for keeping her body “fresh”, she wants to help open doors for the often ignored “average or low” marks matriculants.

She told TshisaLIVE that while it is Herrwood Medical Centre that is offering the learning opportunity, she vouched for the often ignored matriculants who struggle to get bursaries or space in tertiary institutions because their marks are “not good enough”.

“When my doctor told me he wanted to give back to the community by sharing his knowledge, I immediately thought it should not discriminate against either poor learners or learners who passed with average or low marks. I felt that if they have an interest in the field, they should have the chance no matter what their final mark is.”

“Someone has to care about them enough to want to invest in them too,” Zodwa said.

Zodwa said from her personal experience with DrMahendra Pranchand, the pupils would have plenty to learn and even if they don't get hired there the experience would help them in the long run.

“I have a huge interest in the industry now thanks to the innovative Dr P. He's the best, shame. The best with what he does. He goes overseas and has all these new procedures that are ahead of the game. All that knowledge will really help someone who needs it for their careers.”

Check out Zodwa's original post about the learning opportunity:

