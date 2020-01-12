Ciara snap has fans convinced she's Nomzamo Mbatha
US music star Ciara has posted a blazing hot snap on her Instagram page that's convinced her fans that she looks just like SA actress Nomzamo Mbatha.
The lookalike snap caused all the confusion, with many asking: “Is that you, Nomzamo?”
Even DJ PH was fooled and we don't blame him, because they look like identical twins.
I know @NomzamoMbatha when I see her https://t.co/wqILpWwcns— #PartyWithpH Faki’volume boi (@iam_ph) January 7, 2020
Others took their inquiries straight to Ciara's page and told her about Nomzamo.
