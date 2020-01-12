Pic of The Day

Ciara snap has fans convinced she's Nomzamo Mbatha

By Nonhlanhla Msibi - 12 January 2020 - 09:20
Ciara posted a breathtaking picture of herself and fans were convinced it was Nomzamo Mbatha
US music star Ciara has posted a blazing hot snap on her Instagram page that's convinced her fans that she looks just like SA actress Nomzamo Mbatha. 

The lookalike snap caused all the confusion, with many asking: “Is that you, Nomzamo?”

Even DJ PH was fooled and we don't blame him, because they look like identical twins.

Others took their inquiries straight to Ciara's page and told her about Nomzamo.

