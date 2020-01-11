Pic of The Day

Connie Ferguson's dance moves are #JiveGoals for days

By Masego Seemela - 11 January 2020
Connie Ferguson has dance moves for days.
Image: Instagram/Connie Ferguson

Actress and producer Connie Ferguson and her daughter Alicia's dance moves are serving all kinds of moods, and fans are most definitely here for it. 

Connie shared a video of herself dancing alongside her daughter and it looks like Aus  Connie has improved on the moves danced by ama2000. 

This is not the first time Connie has shared videos of them dancing. Last year, she posted a Tik Tok video of her being taught how to dance like young people. 

LOL!

WATCH | Connie Ferguson gets into serious beast mode in the gym

Lesson: Don't mess with Connie
