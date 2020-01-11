Connie Ferguson’s dance moves are #JiveGoals for days
Actress and producer Connie Ferguson and her daughter Alicia's dance moves are serving all kinds of moods, and fans are most definitely here for it.
Connie shared a video of herself dancing alongside her daughter and it looks like Aus Connie has improved on the moves danced by ama2000.
This is not the first time Connie has shared videos of them dancing. Last year, she posted a Tik Tok video of her being taught how to dance like young people.
When your girls are your best friends!???? Eish! Decided to revisit this #tiktok choreography but ku rough! When we go slow I’m perfect!?? But as soon as we pick up the pace ?!?????♀️ I love you @sediimatsunyane and @ali.ferguson_ Thank you for keeping the child in me alive!??❤️❤️❤️
