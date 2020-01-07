Big moves! Enhle Mbali’s fashion range featured in Italian Vogue
2020 already looks to be Enhle Mbali's year. The actress's fashion range has featured in Italian Vogue.
The star shared the good news with her fans on Monday, showing off some of the designs over which the publication gushed.
The items included a flowing white number and a black bodysuit.
She said it was just “the beginning” of big things for her and the brand this year.
GUESS WHOS IN @vogueitalia .... @essie_apparel by Me... team we’re upwards and onwards. The beginning! #simplylive #simplylove #simplyenhle??? #empressenhle to the ? world... pic.twitter.com/kBoTvjkMyU— #EssieApparel ? (@enhlembali) January 6, 2020
Enhle launched her latest collection at SA Fashion Week late last year.
“I’m so excited to announce I’ll be showing for the first time on fashion week on the 23/10/19 for autumn winter 2020. Essie Apparel. So excited to share a piece of me with you,” she told fans on social media at the time.
She said the designs were inspired by “four seasons in one”, adding that she wanted to bring style, fashion and grace to wardrobes worldwide.
This was such a journey...from making costumes 4 KB as a fresh eyed 17 year old,I’m am proud to say I am designer & proud owner of @essie_apparel. You are valid Your dreams are valid.When waves hit stay still as a rock and stagger through. Tastes sweeter when u get there. Thanks pic.twitter.com/aURamZd1j5— #EssieApparel ? (@enhlembali) October 25, 2019
Fans flooded the comments section of the post with congratulatory messages and praise for Enhle after the big news and predicted that many more features and accolades would follow.
Congratulations dear, happy 20plenty..happy take up spaces year, keep cementing yourself pic.twitter.com/AGUDCKSN2k— Mathapelo (@Mathape08971601) January 6, 2020
