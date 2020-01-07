Big moves! Enhle Mbali’s fashion range featured in Italian Vogue

Pic of The Day

By Kyle Zeeman - 07 January 2020 - 09:30
Actress Enhle Mbali has been working hard on her fashion line and it's receiving global recognition.
Image: Supplied

2020 already looks to be Enhle Mbali's year. The actress's fashion range has featured in Italian Vogue.

The star shared the good news with her fans on Monday, showing off some of the designs over which the publication gushed.

The items included a flowing white number and a black bodysuit.

She said it was just “the beginning” of big things for her and the brand this year.

Enhle launched her latest collection at SA Fashion Week late last year.

“I’m so excited to announce I’ll be showing for the first time on fashion week on the 23/10/19 for autumn winter 2020. Essie Apparel. So excited to share a piece of me with you,” she told fans on social media at the time.

She said the designs were inspired by “four seasons in one”, adding that she wanted to bring style, fashion and grace to wardrobes worldwide.

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with congratulatory messages and praise for Enhle after the big news and predicted that many more features and accolades would follow.

