J'Something gushes over his wife: You're the strongest person I know
J'Something and his wifey, Coco, are all kinds of #CoupleGoals, with the Mi Casa muso paying tribute to his bae in a sweet message recently.
J' took to Instagram to wish Coco happy birthday and called her his superhero.
“She is my super hero and the strongest person I know. She also happens to be the one that stole all my attention. She is my fountain of life and I have the honour of learning the art of love with her. She is a queen and a true queen she is. I celebrate her every day of my life and today I will honour her parents for giving life to the most incredible woman I know.”
He added that he was grateful to have her in his life and called her “a dream come true”.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to my wife yo ??? She is my super hero and the strongest person I know. She also happens to be the one that stole all my attention ... she is my fountain of life and I have the honor of learning the art of love with her. She is a queen and a true queen she is. I celebrate her everyday of my life and today I will honor her parents for giving life to the most incredible woman I know. Today is a glorious day ... so glad I have you in my life boo! You’re a dream come true. Here’s to more life homie ... ?
In another post, J' said: “Every day with you is a day to remember, a day to treasure, and it just gets better. Your inner and outer beauty continues to amaze me”.