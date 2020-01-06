Pic of The Day

J'Something gushes over his wife: You're the strongest person I know

By Kyle Zeeman - 06 January 2020 - 08:12
J'Something couldn't help but gush over Coco.
J'Something couldn't help but gush over Coco.
Image: Via Instagram

 J'Something and his wifey, Coco, are all kinds of #CoupleGoals, with the Mi Casa muso paying tribute to his bae in a sweet message recently.

J' took to Instagram to wish Coco happy birthday and called her his superhero.

“She is my super hero and the strongest person I know. She also happens to be the one that stole all my attention. She is my fountain of life and I have the honour of learning the art of love with her. She is a queen and a true queen she is. I celebrate her every day of my life and today I will honour her parents for giving life to the most incredible woman I know.”

He added that he was grateful to have her in his life and called her “a dream come true”.

In another post, J' said: “Every day with you is a day to remember, a day to treasure, and it just gets better. Your inner and outer beauty continues to amaze me”.

Trending

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X