J'Something gushes over his wife: You're the strongest person I know

J'Something and his wifey, Coco, are all kinds of #CoupleGoals, with the Mi Casa muso paying tribute to his bae in a sweet message recently.

J' took to Instagram to wish Coco happy birthday and called her his superhero.

“She is my super hero and the strongest person I know. She also happens to be the one that stole all my attention. She is my fountain of life and I have the honour of learning the art of love with her. She is a queen and a true queen she is. I celebrate her every day of my life and today I will honour her parents for giving life to the most incredible woman I know.”

He added that he was grateful to have her in his life and called her “a dream come true”.