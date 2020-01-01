Musa Sukwene hopes SA will be a more peaceful place in 2020

As South Africans across the country sit down to make New Year's resolutions, Musa Sukwene has made his own list of changes.

The star told TshisaLIVE that he wants to leave all the bad memories of 2019 behind and start a new chapter. One that includes less procrastination.

Resolutions or nah?

I don’t really make resolutions but I start pre-planning everything.

What do you want to change in your life?

The greatest thing that I would like to change in my life would be procrastinating. I can do things even quicker and faster than I would have anticipated.

What is on your New Year's lunch menu?

Definitely 7 colours vibes. I usually spend New Year with family so everything is seven colours.