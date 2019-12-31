SNAPS | Siya Kolisi takes NYC
From basketball to meeting the man who changed his life, Siya Kolisi has been living the dream in the Big Apple.
The Springbok rugby captain has been in NYC with his wife, Rachel, and he has been gifting us with snaps from their trip.
He recently signed a deal with Jay-Z's sports management company, Roc Nation Sports.
Here's some snaps of their vaycay.
Rachel and I have spent 2 days in NYC with Vincent and his wife Annie. Vincent is a fellow Grey boy and has invested in 100's of kids in SA through bursaries, majority of the time without ever meeting them. I was 1 of those kids. Without the opportunity, there is no way I'd be where I am today. He sowed into my life without ever knowing what would come from it, and I couldnt be more grateful. I'm so honored to have spent some time with him and his family. I’m so excited for the work we’re about to do in South Africa ?? together. Proverbs 11:25 A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.
