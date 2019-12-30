Here's how DJ Arch Jnr owned 2019
At just seven-years-old DJ Arch Jnr flew the SA flag high on several occasions this year, and will no doubt soar to greater heights come 2020.
The lil boy who won the hearts of Mzansi and scooped the SA's Got Talent crown in 2015 had the likes of Simon Cowell eating out of the palms of his hand.
Arch got a standing ovation after his rocking performance on America's Got Talent in January.
"You and I need to be talking after this show because I got plans for you," Simon Cowell said after Arch Jnr's set.
Determined to continue his world domination, lil Arch headed to China in April to perform at World's Got Talent.
Arch was selected along with over 30 other acts from the 'Got Talent' franchise, across the world to perform on the show.
Of course, he nailed it!
The South African bundle of joy has landed in Changsha ??✈️???? #WorldsGotTalent #WorldsYoungestDJ pic.twitter.com/Rhbs976fBC— Arch Jnr (@djarchjnr) April 2, 2019
Then just a few months later, the little jet setter packed his bags and headed to Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions edition in September, where he clinched third place.
Shortly before jetting off to the UK, Arch told the Sunday Times that deejaying makes him happy.
“I love seeing people dance to my sets, especially when they get to see what I can do with my mixes.”
