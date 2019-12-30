Here's how DJ Arch Jnr owned 2019

At just seven-years-old DJ Arch Jnr flew the SA flag high on several occasions this year, and will no doubt soar to greater heights come 2020.

The lil boy who won the hearts of Mzansi and scooped the SA's Got Talent crown in 2015 had the likes of Simon Cowell eating out of the palms of his hand.

Arch got a standing ovation after his rocking performance on America's Got Talent in January.

"You and I need to be talking after this show because I got plans for you," Simon Cowell said after Arch Jnr's set.