Gabrielle Union to Miss Universe: 'Thank you for reminding us ladies that it’s time to take up space'

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, following her crowing on Sunday.

Zozibini has been making waves across the world, and even the most powerful and most well-known people are noticing.

The latest to congratulate her was actress Gabrielle Union, who called Zozibini her woman crush on Instagram.

“Today’s #WCW is our 2019 Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa. While stunning on the outside, her true beauty shines from within as a passionate advocate for women and girls around the world,” said Gabrielle.