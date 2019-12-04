Wendy Parker to Bernard Parker on his graduation: We are so proud

Sports star Bernard Parker is ending 2019 off on a high note and those close to him couldn't be prouder.

Bernard recently graduated with a qualification in Sports Management, and his wife Wendy paid glowing tribute to her man.

"A dream doesn't become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work. Success is no accident.

"It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do. There is no substitute for hard work, 23 or 24 hours a day. We are so proud of you Mr Parker."

Wendy also revealed that Bernard scooped the top student award the class of 2019.

She also shared snaps from the special occasion on Instagram.