SNAPS | Thando Thabethe's home is to die for

Since renovating her new home, TV personality Thando Thabethe can't get over how gorgeous her home looks.

Thando shared snaps of a new home on social media and gave her followers a glimpse of her new humble abode.

After making renovations to her crib, Thando needed to call a cleaning company to make sure everything looked all clean.

She took to social media to ask for referrals, that was the opportunity for her fans to see inside the house of their fav.

Even though it’s not much, but from the little that she shared, it is quite evident Thando’s house is beautiful.