KB is not the problem here - 8 reactions to Lebo Mathosa’s biopic

By Kyle Zeeman - 07 November 2019 - 09:39
Actress and musician KB Motsilanyane was cast as Lebo Mathosa in 'Dream: The Lebo Mathosa' story.
Social media went into chaos mode on Wednesday with the premiere of Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story, with many slamming the production.

The show, based on the life of the star, premiered on BET Africa and was immediately under the microscope from social media users.

The production had got tongues wagging when its creators announced last month that Lebo would be played by KB Motsilanyane and Bahumi Madisakwane. Bahumi would play the younger version of Lebo, while KB would play the star as an adult.

Fans were not impressed by the casting but that was the least of their problems when the show aired on Wednesday.

While some enjoyed the first episode of the series, many criticised it for poor execution and excluding Lebo's Boom Shaka days.

Here are just some of the reactions:

 

Let's forget it ever existed

Why KB?

It's not KB's fault

Where is Boom Shaka?

Low budget? In 2019? Nah, fam

Why not air it on Moja Love?

Just trash

Can we please support local?

