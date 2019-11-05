DJ Zinhle and Kairo steal the show at AKA orchestra gig

Rapper AKA and his baby mama DJ Zinhle are a true definition of power couple goals.

The two, with their baby girl Kairo, served us all things #FamilyGoals and #CoupleGoals at the weekend, during AKA's eThekwini Orchestra on Saturday.

Snaps of the trio at the event dominated Twitter and Instagram, with each picture posted by the family receiving thousands of likes, shares and comments.

DJ Zinhle, Ricky Rick and Nomuzi Mabena all performed at the concert but the real euphoria happened when Kairo appeared on stage.