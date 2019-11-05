DJ Zinhle and Kairo steal the show at AKA orchestra gig

Pic of The Day

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 05 November 2019 - 07:54
Zinhle with her and AKA's baby girl, Kairo.
Image: @kistphotography Via Instagram

Rapper AKA and his baby mama DJ Zinhle are a true definition of power couple goals.

The two, with their baby girl Kairo, served us all things #FamilyGoals and #CoupleGoals at the weekend, during AKA's eThekwini Orchestra on Saturday.

Snaps of the trio at the event dominated Twitter and Instagram, with each picture posted by the family receiving thousands of likes, shares and comments.

DJ Zinhle, Ricky Rick and Nomuzi Mabena all performed at the concert but the real euphoria happened when Kairo appeared on stage.

AKA even sent Kairo a sweet shoutout via Instagram, saying, “What a cute lil outfit you wore last night baby Kairo Forbes. Thank you for coming to see Daddy do what he does best.”

On social media, tweeps had nothing but love for the “first family of Mzansi music” and flooded social media with messages gushing over them.

