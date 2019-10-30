Pic of The Day

Maps Maponyane flirting with influencer, 'Mrs Buns', is the cutest thing you'll see today

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 30 October 2019 - 08:40
Maps Maponyane recently opened a burger joint, 'Buns Out'.
Image: John Liebenberg

Influencer Pamela Mtanga is clearly crushing on Maps Maponyane, so much so that her Twitter name is “Mrs Buns".

On Tuesday, the vlogger shared on Twitter that she would be headed to Maps' burger joint, “Buns Out”, where their “wedding” was supposed to happen, but to her disappointment, her imaginary lover wasn't there, the “groom” got cold feet.

In a series of hilarious tweets, “Mrs Buns” then informed her followers of her and Maps' separation. In a short video, she can be heard saying she's divorcing Maps.

Maps is clearly in this for the long haul, he even had dreams of making mini buns with his Mrs. But, it's not over, he's been given an extension to do right by “Mrs Buns” and we'll wait and see what happens next.

