SNAPS | Bonang’s American looks are just too much
So the grapevine is talking and it's saying Bonang's American inspired look is the bomb.
Bonang has once again been turning up the heat on the streets of America with her fashion.
Mo'ghel started shutting down Insta with a fiery snap of herself rocking a red high-fashioned dress, shot by Trevor Struuman.
She then proved her love for feathers in a white tight-fitting dress, which she wore at a gala evening.
Just like Dora the Explorer, Bonang, aka Dorothy, made her next stop in Los Angeles, California, rocking a more casual “hip and happening” look.
Your girl B, closed things off with a snap of herself wearing an olive dress paired with a trendy beige jacket, boasting an earthly backdrop.
