Pic of The Day

Black Coffee to drop new album soon, and we can’t wait

By Masego Seemela - 19 October 2019 - 12:08
DJ Black Coffee is hopefully dropping an album by the end of the year.
Image: Via Instagram/Black Coffee

As if this year wasn't lit enough, house DJ and business mogul Black Coffee is set to make things even hotter with his new album set to drop the end of the year or early January.

Black Coffee took to Instagram and shared a video saying he has been working on some new music and had planned to release his album soon. 

While he was explaining that he has been working on some music, Black Coffee revealed that he had a new song with muso Ryx. 

The international DJ explained that the song may be his next single.

Fingers crossed it's on the new album.  

