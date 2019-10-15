Pic of The Day

DJ Zinhle on Enhle's 'cheating partners' interview: I had no clue we'd be speaking about that

By Jessica Levitt - 15 October 2019 - 09:35
DJ Zinhle said she made a decision long ago not to discuss her love life.
DJ Zinhle said she made a decision long ago not to discuss her love life.
Image: DJ Zinhle/Instagram

She made headlines after addressing her decision to take back AKA after he had cheated on her while speaking to Enhle Mbali on Sincerely Yours on TouchHD back in August. Now DJ Zinhle has said she had "no clue" Enhle would be speaking about cheating partners on the show.

In an interview with Cosmoplitan, Zinhle said she had made a decision not to speak about her love life long before the interview with Enhle. The interview, which revolved around partners taking back their cheating partners, took her by surprise.

As previously reported by SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE, post the interview, Zinhle received mixed reactions, with many calling her the "face of heartbreak" and saying her career had been overshadowed by her personal life.

In response to the question about how these comments make her feel, the DJ and businesswoman said "I don't know," later adding: "I’m happy if my experience helps whoever it helps, but personally I would not have liked to talk about it. I wish people could take out whatever they need as a lesson, but also, don’t feel sorry for me. I’m okay."

Zinhle is the October/November cover star of Cosmo, and the cover has been welcomed by fans for serving all kinds of body goals.

