Pic of The Day

SNAPS | 10 times Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott served us couple goals

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 07 October 2019 - 07:28
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are overs.
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are overs.
Image: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

One of Hollywood's most famous and influential couples, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, have broken up. Kylie officially shut the rumour mill on Thursday in a tweet in which she said the two will remain good friends and dedicated parents to their daughter, Stormi Webster.

During the two years they dated, Kylie and Travis have not been shy to serve us couple goals by sharing cute snaps on their social media pages. We take you down memory lane to recall 10 times they served us #couplegoals.

View this post on Instagram

baby #2?

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

?

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

partners in crime 4 evaaa????‍?‍?

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

2018?

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

baecation ??

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

tell me a secret bae #sundayservice

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Journalist hit by petrol bomb in Hong Kong protests
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X