WATCH | Here's how Nhlanhla and TK Nciza's son, Nkule, dripped at his matric farewell

By Nonhlanhla Msibi - 28 September 2019 - 12:47
Nkululeko Nciza, centre, was dripping hard at his matric farewell.
Nkululeko Nciza, centre, was dripping hard at his matric farewell.
Image: Arthur Mafokate Instagram

Just months after nearly shutting down the internet with his matric farewell proposal, Nhlanhla and TK Nciza's son, Nkule, caused flames when he rocked up at the event in a Rolls-Royce, wearing a designer suit and Louis V shoes.

Nkule is living his best life and his mama posted a string of videos of him looking like a king before the event.

Nkule also gave us a glimpse of his gorgeous date, who was wearing a beautiful orange summer dress and gold heels.

The young G got tweeps in their feels earlier this year when a video of him asking his date to the dance was shared online.

In the video, Nkule can be seen preparing for the proposal, then jumping into a white Mercedes-Benz with flowers in his hands.

As he approaches the school, he hangs out the sunroof and is surrounded by screaming students. 

