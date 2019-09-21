WATCH | DJ Arch Jnr nails Britain's Got Talent: The Champions

International phenomenon DJ Arch Jnr is a major hit in more ways than one.

The seven-year-old DJ won South Africa’s Got Talent back in 2015 at a tender age of three.

Setting his eyes on more titles to bag, Arch Jnr attempted to impress the judges of Britain's Got Talent: The Champions by becoming the ultimate champion.

BGT returned for another week with nine more acts taking to the stage in a bid to make it to the show’s grand final.

Along with the usual mix of singers, dancers, comedians and magicians, one-act who impressed Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, and David Walliams, as well as the viewers, was our very own DJ Arch Jnr.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE''s sister publication TshisaLIVE, Arch's dad, Glen Hlongwane, said his son was very proud of his performance, as you could see from the glow on his face after he finished performing.