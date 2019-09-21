WATCH | DJ Arch Jnr nails Britain's Got Talent: The Champions
International phenomenon DJ Arch Jnr is a major hit in more ways than one.
The seven-year-old DJ won South Africa’s Got Talent back in 2015 at a tender age of three.
Setting his eyes on more titles to bag, Arch Jnr attempted to impress the judges of Britain's Got Talent: The Champions by becoming the ultimate champion.
BGT returned for another week with nine more acts taking to the stage in a bid to make it to the show’s grand final.
Along with the usual mix of singers, dancers, comedians and magicians, one-act who impressed Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, and David Walliams, as well as the viewers, was our very own DJ Arch Jnr.
Speaking to SowetanLIVE''s sister publication TshisaLIVE, Arch's dad, Glen Hlongwane, said his son was very proud of his performance, as you could see from the glow on his face after he finished performing.
"Arch knew he nailed it. He was very happy to yet again get such positive responses from Simon Cowell since America's Got Talent: The Champions not so long ago. Also, the fact that he pulled off another great performance."
The proud father said Cowell came to them backstage and told them that AJ's performance was better than the one on America's Got Talent.
"So this means, he's showing progress."
Glen said Arch placed third out of all the nine acts, and only two were permitted to go to the finals.
"We just missed the spot by an inch."
Despite not making it to the finals, Glen said he was proud of Arch for having placed third out of nine mazing acts
"Him placing third was incredible. We hope South Africa is as proud of him as we are."
Cava how DJ Arch Jnr shut it down on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions:
So unreal ????????????? @BGT.— Arch Jnr (@djarchjnr) September 15, 2019
Watch full video on the link below:https://t.co/pWX834LwF6 pic.twitter.com/KxJjI6zY9t
