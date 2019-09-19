Stogie T reveals biopic: 'I knew I was one day going to have to tell this story'

Rapper Stogie T is set to showcase a film about his life at the Cité des Arts cultural centre in Saint-Denis, Reunion, later this month.

The rapper shared on social media that the biopic will delve into his early days in SA, including growing up during apartheid.

“I arrived in SA when I was 13 years old and was thrown in the middle of Soweto. I was told, ‘This is your family, love them.' I knew nothing but ‘foreign’ lands, but everywhere I went was home because of my mother,” he said.