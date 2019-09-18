SA beams with pride as Ndlovu Youth Choir wows in the finale of 'America's Got Talent'

The Ndlovu Youth Choir are seriously all that is right in SA at the moment.

They again lit up the stage of America's Got Talent and had scores of people at home and abroad rallying behind them as they edged closer to bagging the title of being crowned 2019 winners.

On their performance in the show's finale, the choir said it was important for it to represent a unified Africa and what it is all about... the future.

“Tonight we were proud young ambassadors of a united Africa. Africa has the world's youngest population and our hope is that our performance reflected the talent, opportunity and potential of millions of young people. One nation, one continent.”

On Twitter, many were conveying their well-wishes to the choir and even promised to vote for them to ensure that they get the R14.5-million prize money and residency in Las Vegas.