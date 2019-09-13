Rob Bentele wins Survivor SA

After 39 gruelling days, crazy blindsides and tricky alliances; Rob Bentele was crowned the Sole Survivor at the Survivor SA: Island of Secrets finale.

He beat out Laetitia, Durao and Nicole to the title and R1-million prize money.

He also won a voucher to the value of R10 000 from Cape Union Mart as part of his prize.

The man from Richard’s Bay, KZN, got majority of votes from, with Danté, Meryl, Mmaba, Mike, Laetitia and Geoffrey all respecting the game that he played. Nicole got four votes from the jury.

Rob described himself as the web that controlled the game and speaking to the media after his win admitted that he had learnt to use his ego to his favour.

"I have been on a spiritual journey for quite a while and I thought that you needed to shed or suppress your ego but I have learnt that there is a bad side and a good side and I need to accept them both. I stopped suppressing m ego because it is who I am, instead I embraced it."