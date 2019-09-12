Bonang is a woman on a mission: 'I want my voice to be heard'

Bonang is on a mission to be heard and aims to change the world by being a voice for the voiceless.

In an interview with SowetanLIVE sister publication TshisaLIVE, the TV personality explained that her role in society was to make sure that girls' education in Africa and gender-based violence are taken seriously.

Just last week, Bonang was among many celebs who spoke out about femicide and abuse in the country.

“I am a survivor of domestic abuse and for the first time I felt safe and I thought that people will actually believe me. This is something that I spoke about many years ago and people didn't believe me. They made fun of me and thought I was lying. And for the first time I thought like wow, OK, let me say something because I felt that people were on my side,” she said.