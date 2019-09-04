Here's why Kagiso Modupe’s new film won’t be aired in Botswana

Actor Kagiso Modupe's new film Losing Lerato is set to air in cinemas across SA and eSwatini.

Fans in Botswana will unfortunately not be able to catch the film due to red tape.

While trying to publicise the film, Kagiso responded to a fan who asked about watching it in Botswana.

"Sorry man, we were supposed to be in Botswana next but I am disappointed at the reputation with regard to the films there. It's just sad that one person's botsotsi can affect the whole country. Either way, I hope you will get a chance to see the film."

In the movie, the actor plays a lead role alongside his daughter Tshimollo who made her acting debut on Scandal! at just six months.