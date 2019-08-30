‘He makes us look bad!’: The streets on US star Rich the Kid posing in eKasi
Rich the Kid's appearance in SA continues to keep tongues wagging, with fans slamming the star for posting a snap of himself in eKasi this week.
Rich, who is in the country after performing at the House of Vans pop-up experience in Johannesburg last weekend, was snapped on a dusty street with a vendor behind him.
The picture was quickly shared across social media, with many feeling he had made SA "look backward". They suggested he rather take pictures in hot spots like Sandton or Rosebank.
Some warned that he could get robbed of his jewels in eKasi.
Fede your boy rich the kid chooses to leave Sandton to come and take a picture there. Already we have the world thinking we don’t have roads in Africa ???? pic.twitter.com/ocMjbxcFVP— Gabby♥️ (@Okgabile2) August 25, 2019
The Americans really told Rich The Kid that he’s flexing on people who don’t have clean water ⚰️⚰️??— Super Saiyan S’the (@byesthembiso) August 26, 2019
Go take pictures in The projects, the way rich the kid dalad us. ‼️ https://t.co/8vUaAVi88g— Zeus Omega (@Omega__Z) August 28, 2019
Others, like "people's blesser" Malcolm X, stanned over the US star and told him to love his life.
Among those not impressed by the rapper was Scoop Makhathini.
The TV and radio host tweeted that Rich was "mediocre" and should not have been booked for the event over local talent.
"I can’t believe the bullsh*t y'all will celebrate. And f*ck these brands for even booking this n*gga and telling South African artists and creatives that there is no money. Honestly, f**k them."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.