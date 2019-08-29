Dineo Langa: Pray for your relationships, too many people are desperate for your misery

Actress and TV personality Dineo Langa has urged fans to pray for healthy relationships.

“Pray for your happy relationships guys. Too many people are desperate for your misery just to make themselves feel better about their sh***y lives. They're even willing to convert your story into bald-faced lies,” she tweeted.

Dineo's relationship with rapper Solo is firmly in the spotlight at the moment, after she revealed that they are gearing up for a white wedding soon.

The couple, known for being private about their love life, recently opened up to True Love magazine about their white wedding preps and their journey into ubungoma.

They spoke about how they were called to be traditional healers and had paid lobola for each other to avoid friction between their ancestral families.

“A message was conveyed to me through a dream, saying we first had to get our ancestors acquainted with each other. This would, in turn, help them coexist peacefully going forward,” Solo said.