AKA shares intimate picture with Zinhle ahead of 'Umlilo' release

This is not the first intimate picture that the Supa Mega shared on social media as earlier this year he shared a collage of snaps which included one where he and Zinhle were locking lips, which he captioned: "Thank you for coming out this past weekend.”

The "kiss" picture which then went viral confirmed that Kairo's parents were indeed an item.

However, not everyone is happy about Zinhle taking AKA back after he cheated on her with Bonang Matheba in 2015.

But Zinhle is not bothered by the commentary surrounding her personal life. During a recent interview with Enhle Mbali on her podcast, Sincerely Yours by Enhle, Zinhle explained that she's happy with her decision to reconcile with her baby's daddy.

"I don’t rob myself of things that I want and can acquire. The decision to be with the father of my child has nothing to do with my child. It sounds pompous when I say I acquire the things I want, and I don’t rob myself of things that I will question later. If there is an opportunity for me and someone to reconcile, and if I feel I want it, I will take a chance, because I don’t want to question myself four years later."